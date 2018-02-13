'Black-ish' Star Deon Cole Not Totally Sold on 'Black Panther' Donating Profits

EXCLUSIVE
Deon Cole hopes "Black Panther" can be just any other successful movie ... not drowned in controversy over its social role.
We got the "Black-ish" star leaving the Hollywood Improv and asked him if he agrees with Vivica A. Fox in that Disney producers should invest portions of its profits to the African-American community.
Deon wants fans to just let it be ... enjoy 'BP' and long for a sequel just like any other great flick. BTW ... Deon also rips Newsweek for throwing shade at his movie, "The Female Brain." It's hilarious. Watch.