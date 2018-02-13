LaVar Ball Shaded By Warriors Co-Owner

LaVar Ball Shaded By Warriors Co-Owner Peter Guber

EXCLUSIVE

How would Golden State Warriors co-owner Peter Guber handle LaVar Ball if Lonzo played for his team?

You're about to find out ...

We spoke with Guber outside Madeo in L.A. and asked about LaVar's newest ultimatum -- that he'll pull Lonzo off the Lakers if they don't sign his 2 other sons LiAngelo and LaMelo in the next 2 years.

"I don't listen to that conversation," Guber said.

He then mouthed a bunch of words he'd like to say to LaVar -- but quite honestly, we couldn't really make out what he was trying to say.

Can you read lips?