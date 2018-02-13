Gronk Hitting 3 Children's Hospitals In 24 Hours, Everyone Gets a Check!

TMZ

Gronk Family Hitting 3 Kids Hospitals In 24 Hrs ... Everyone Gets a Check!

2/13/2018 10:23 AM PST

Rob Gronkowski and his family are raging through New England -- hitting up 3 children's hospitals in less than 24 hours ... in a mission to give away a TON of cash!! 

Rob -- along with his bro Dan and father Gordie -- decided today would be the day they distributed the $75,000 they raised by raffling off tickets to the Super Bowl. 

The donation spree started off at Boston Children's Hospital -- where the Gronks played games with the kids and then presented a big, ol $25,000 check!!! 

Dan tells TMZ Sports the family is en route to Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine -- followed by Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island. 

And yes, each hospital gets a big $25k check -- and some play time with the Gronks!

The Gronks raised the money through their Gronk Nation Youth Foundation -- which has a great relationship with all three hospitals. 

