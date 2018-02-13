USC WR Joseph Lewis Arrested for Domestic Violence

Breaking News
USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis -- the top-ranked high school WR in the country in 2016 -- was arrested for felony domestic violence Monday in L.A.
Details surrounding the allegations are unclear. We're working on it.
What we do know ... 18-year-old Lewis was taken into custody around 2 PM PT. Bail was set at $50,000 and he was released early Tuesday morning. He's due in court on March 6 -- the first day of USC spring football.
According to his booking sheet, Lewis is listed at 6'3", 215 lbs.
USC says the school is investigating the incident -- and in the meantime, Lewis has been suspended from all football-related activities.
Lewis didn't play a lot in 2017 -- but he was expected to blow up this year.