Cardi B's Team Telling People She's Pregnant!

Cardi B is pregnant ... is what members of her team told people during Super Bowl weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Cardi performed at several events in Minneapolis, one of which was the Maxim party. At that event there were 2 VIP areas ... one at the side of the stage that was reserved for talent and football players, and the other in the back of the venue which was reserved specifically for Cardi and her entourage.

Our sources say after Cardi performed, a venue staffer asked her team if they could escort her back to her VIP room, where alcohol was flowing. One of Cardi's reps then said she didn't want to be in a "party atmosphere" and preferred to stay in the area by the stage and drink Fiji water. The rep then told the staffer Cardi was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

Cardi and her people have repeatedly denied she's pregnant. She said on Instagram, she wasn't pregnant, saying, "No bitch I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."