Tiger Woods Takes Hot GF to Hot Sushi Joint

Tiger Woods is still going strong with reported GF Erica Herman -- judging by the fact they just had a fancy dinner date at the hottest sushi joint in L.A.

The two were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu on Thursday evening -- hours after Tiger wrapped up his first round at the Genesis Open in the Pacific Palisades.

Tiger didn't hit great at the tourney -- yet still managed to finish his first round just 1 over par.

He didn't appear to be in the best mood on the way out of Nobu -- but at least the company was good!

Woods and Herman have been linked together since October -- when they were spotted together at the President's Cup.

The two seemingly met at Tiger's Florida restaurant "The Woods" -- where she used to be the general manager.