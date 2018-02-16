TMZ

Tiger Woods Takes Hot GF to Hot Sushi Joint

2/16/2018 6:45 AM PST

Breaking News

Tiger Woods is still going strong with reported GF Erica Herman -- judging by the fact they just had a fancy dinner date at the hottest sushi joint in L.A. 

The two were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu on Thursday evening -- hours after Tiger wrapped up his first round at the Genesis Open in the Pacific Palisades. 

Tiger didn't hit great at the tourney -- yet still managed to finish his first round just 1 over par. 

He didn't appear to be in the best mood on the way out of Nobu -- but at least the company was good!

Woods and Herman have been linked together since October -- when they were spotted together at the President's Cup. 

The two seemingly met at Tiger's Florida restaurant "The Woods" -- where she used to be the general manager.

