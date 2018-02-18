Kate Middleton Breaks BAFTA's Time's Up All-Black Dress Code with Green Dress

Kate Middleton at BAFTA Awards A Little Green on Time's Up? Breaks All-Black Dress Code

Kate Middleton either wasn't aware or simply didn't care about the suggested all-black dress code for Time's Up at the BAFTA Awards -- 'cause she went another way.

Kate and Prince William attended the annual award show Sunday in England, hitting the red carpet in a dark green gown while her hubby rocked a classic black tux.

It's a notable fashion choice, especially since most of the big stars of the night stuck to the blackout we saw during the Golden Globes. Notable actresses that wore black include Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomie Harris, Lupita Nyong'o, Salma Hayek, Octavia Spencer and others.

Whether she didn't get the memo, or just didn't want to weigh in on a controversial issue ... Kate definitely made a statement.