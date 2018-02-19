ESPN's Jemele Hill Jamie Foxx's Fit Over Katie Holmes ... Bizarre, Unnecessary

Jemele Hill Says Jamie Foxx 'Unnecessarily' Made ESPN Host Look Bad

ESPN star Jemele Hill says the way Jamie Foxx shut down a live "SportsCenter" interview over a Katie Holmes question was bizarre ... since EVERYBODY knows they're dating!

Hill's good friend and former "The Six" co-host Michael Smith was the one asking the Katie Holmes question Friday when Foxx stopped the interview and walked off.

Hill says she and Smith both respect Foxx a lot -- but in this particular instance, "I thought he unnecessarily made Mike look bad."

"I thought it was kind of bizarre why he acted that way ... like I thought [Jamie's relationship with Katie] was pretty public and that everybody knew, but apparently everybody doesn't know."

Hill has a point -- Jamie and Holmes were sitting together last month at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party -- a VERY high profile event. So, it's not like people don't know.

Hill says the question was not supposed to be hard-hitting journalism -- just a jokey, fun question in a lighthearted interview about the NBA All-Star game.