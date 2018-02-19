Odell Beckham Jr. Trolls Russ and Harden in All-Star Roast Sesh

Odell Beckham Jr. Trolls Russ & Harden ... in All-Star Roast Sesh

Odell Beckham Jr. came out FIRING on his NBA bros from courtside at the All-Star game -- from James Harden to Russell Westbrook to Victor Oladipo -- and it was pretty damn hilarious.

To Dipo: "Little Foot! I seen you on 'Land Before Time' before!"

To Russ: "You like a human turtle man -- Donatello."

To Harden: "Beard man -- yeah, you ... is that thing attached to you or is it real?

To Team Steph (when they threw away the game): "YEEEEESSSSS!!!"

Odell also might've poked fun at Kyrie Irving's infamous flat-earth theory ... enlisting the help of Dave Chappelle to joke about the moon not being real.

But his best burn might've been on "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman (yeah, celebs weren't safe either).

Never change, OBJ.