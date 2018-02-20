'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Jenelle's Hubby Has Gotta Go Over Anti-LGBTQ Comments

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Wants Jenelle Evans' Husband Booted for Anti-LGBTQ Comments (UPDATE)

EXCLUSIVE

11:16 AM PT -- David's page has been removed from Twitter.

Kailyn Lowry's disgusted by what her "Teen Mom 2" castmate said about gay and trans people, and wants him axed from the show ... TMZ has learned.

Kailyn's responding to Monday's online rant by Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, in which he said ... "Lmao why don't you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot thats supposed to be normal."

He added he's not going to let his children associate with LGBTQ people or "be that way."

Kailyn tells us she's extremely disappointed in Eason, wants nothing to do with him and doesn't want her kids around him. She says she feels bad for his children for having to "grow up with someone that clearly holds so much hate towards others."

She says there's plenty of precedent for what happens to TV personalities who make bigoted, hateful comments -- they get the boot ... and it should be no different for Eason.