Quincy Jones Apologizes for Recent Revealing Interviews

Quincy Jones My Bad for Spilling the Beans, Guys ... My Fam Had to Intervene!

Breaking News

Quincy Jones has apologized for his recent "wordvomit" interviews -- his word -- in which he revealed A LOT of dirt on Hollywood elites ... but he isn't taking any of it back.

The legendary music producer said Thursday his six daughters pulled him aside for a surprise "family intervention" due to some "silly things" he's said lately.

He goes on to say he'd recently stopped drinking (3 years ago) and makes a point that certain details he's spilled on don't paint the full picture of his intentions or experiences over his "long & crazy life." That said ... he doesn't correct the record on anything.

Quincy does, however, apologize to anyone he's bad-mouthed -- like Michael Jackson, for example -- adding that it's inexcusable to do so. He also hopes messages he relayed about racism, inequality, poverty, etc. aren't clouded by his outrageous remarks.

Quincy's caused quite a stir by saying lots of things -- some of which appeared to be true -- like Richard Pryor banging Marlon Brando, MJ hijacking "Billie Jean," Marilyn Monroe having "a chest that looked like pears" ... and allegedly "dating" Ivanka Trump.

For all that stuff ... he's sorry. But again ... not retracting anything.