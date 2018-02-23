Markelle Fultz & Huge Stars Named In Bombshell Hoops Corruption Investigation

Markelle Fultz, Huge Stars Named in Bombshell Basketball Corruption Investigation

Breaking News

Markelle Fultz -- along with a slew of huge names and top college basketball programs -- have been named in a bombshell report into NCAA hoops corruption involving illegal payouts to players.

The report centers around ex-NBA agent Andy Miller and his ASM Sports agency. Yahoo! Sports obtained hundreds of pages from an FBI probe which appear to show ASM Sports employees working with programs and players to ultimately get them to sign with the agency.

Fultz -- the #1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft -- allegedly took $10,000 from the agency while in high school. He did not end up signing with ASM.

Other names ...

Dennis Smith Jr. (North Carolina State) allegedly took $73,500.

Isaiah Whitehead (Seton Hall) allegedly took $37,657. He signed with ASM, but later left for Roc Nation Sports.

Kyle Kuzma (Utah) allegedly took $9,500.

Bennie Boatwright (University of Southern California) and/or his father allegedly took $2,000.

A bunch of guys who currently play in the NBA are on payout sheets obtained by federal investigators including -- Kyle Lowry, Nerlens Noel, Fred Van Vleet and Kyle O'Quinn.

The docs also show ASM met with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, "Villanova coaches," and the family of former top high school prospect Mitchell Robinson.

At least one ASM employee has been arrested in connection to the investigation.