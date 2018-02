Drake Down with Giving Hero Coach Aaron Feis ESPY Courage Award

Drake has joined the chorus to give fallen Marjory Stoneman Douglas coach Aaron Feis the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the upcoming ESPY's.

We got Drizzy Friday night in WeHo arriving at Craig's in a super sweet Ferrari Laferrari and asked about the hero coach.

There's a big move to honor Aaron Feis with the award, and Drake is solidly behind the movement. The awards are scheduled for July 11th.

BTW ... that model Ferrari ... costs as much as $7 mil.