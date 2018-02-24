Facebook Jumps $13 Bil Since Kylie Jenner's Snapchat Slam

Kylie Jenner Facebook Up $13B Since Slamming Snapchat

Kylie Jenner's good for business ... if you're in the Facebook business. Sorry, Snapchat.

As we reported ... Snapchat's value plummeted a whopping $1.3 billion the day after Kylie tweeted 18 simple words to bash the app. And, as of Friday's market close, it kept going south.

Snap Inc. market value:

Feb. 21 – $22.78B (The day Kylie tweeted)

Feb. 22 – $21.40B

Feb. 23 – $21.41B

This is music to the ears of Snapchat's rival ... Facebook. The social media giant, of course, owns Instagram. Snap and the 'Gram have been dueling for a few years now, but SC's best feature -- posting "stories" -- finally made its way to IG, which has since gotten the upper hand.

The biggest tell ... Facebook's bottom line in market value:

Feb. 21 – $516.83B

Feb. 22 – $519.97B

Feb. 23 – $532.86B

Kylie might not have intended for any of this to happen ... but such is her influence.