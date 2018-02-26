NY Jets Linebacker Arrested In Wrong Way Head-On Crash

NY Jets Linebacker Dylan Donahue Arrested In Wrong Way Head-On Crash

Breaking News

You're looking at the car NY Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was driving when he went the WRONG WAY into the Lincoln Tunnel on Monday and collided with a bus.

Yeesh.

Cops say 25-year-old Donahue was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and reckless driving by Port Authority police when his Dodge Charger Hellcat entered the tunnel from New Jersey around 2 AM.

Officials say he smashed into a jitney bus (a private passenger bus) which was carrying 15 passengers -- 4 of whom were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A second jitney bus arrived to the scene to pick up the remaining passengers -- and it brought them to their next location.

We're told Donahue bombed a field sobriety test AND didn't pass the breathalyzer -- so he was placed under arrest for DWI.

During the investigation, cops say Donahue's 21-year-old passenger was also arrested for disorderly conduct.