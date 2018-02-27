Jon Jones License Revoked Over Positive Steroids Test

Jon Jones License Revoked Over Positive Steroids Test

Jon Jones is officially BANNED from fighting in California ... at least for now ... after the California Athletic Commission revoked his fight license over a positive steroids test at UFC 214.

Jones is eligible to apply for reinstatement in August 2018 -- one year retroactive from his failed drug test.

Jones was also hit with a $205,000 fine -- 40% of his fight purse from the Daniel Cormier fight -- which is the largest fine the C.A.C. can levy.

The punishment was handed out after a terrible hearing for Jones -- who was grilled like a cheeseburger over the steroid test and other screw-ups in his life.

But, the worst moment for Jones undoubtedly came when he admitted he never completed USADA anti-doping tutorials in 2015 ... despite the fact he signed paperwork saying he did.

He later said his management team took the tutorials for him and forged Jon's signature.

As for the steroid test ... Jon testified that he had no idea how the the anabolic steroid Turinabol got into his system. Jones insisted he never knowingly took the substance and suggested it may have been planted in his workout supplements by an enemy.

"I have no clue how this happened," Jones told the panel. "My luck has been terrible when it comes to (the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency)."

And the worst could still be yet to come for Jones ... who will meet with USADA later this year. The agency could suspend Jones up to 4 years because this is the 2nd time he's failed a steroid test under their watch. Plus, they ain't gonna be happy about the anti-doping tutorial situation.