Leo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Don't Give a S*** About Tate Family ... says Sister Debra

Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Taking Heat for Manson Murder Movie from Sharon Tate Family

EXCLUSIVE

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are a couple of money grubbing actors who signed up to glorify Sharon Tate's vicious murder ... so claims her sister, Debra Tate.

Debra tells TMZ she believes Leo and Brad only saw the Benjamins when they signed up to star in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" ... a film about a struggling actor who lives next door to Sharon Tate at the time of the 1969 murders.

Debra says, "To [celebrities] it's a paycheck and these people just don’t care. They are terribly hurtful to the actual family and all the living victims. They don’t give a sh*t."

She goes on to say she'd like to believe Brad and Leo haven't thought this through because they're "throwing all their social responsibility to the wind."

Debra also went after Hilary Duff, who's portraying Sharon in a different film. Debra's fuming after Hilary posted an insensitive picture on Instagram, saying, "What kind of trash is she? That's just absolutely garbage. Is there any point in that?"

Had the baby 😳🐻 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 1, 2018 at 10:09pm PST

As for her feelings about Quentin, Debra's adamant his movie will just end up glorifying Manson ... given Quentin's thirst for eroticizing murders. She claims Quentin's lawyers said the director would reach out to her, but they never did.