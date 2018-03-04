Carl's Jr. Model Emily Sears Injured in Car Accident Motorcycle Crashes into Her Lyft

Carl's Jr. Model Emily Sears Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Her Lyft

EXCLUSIVE

Carl's Jr. model Emily Sears was injured when a motorcycle crashed into her Lyft this week, and cops say the biker was at fault.

Law enforcement sources tell us Sears was on her way home Monday night in WeHo when a motorcycle made a left and collided with the car ... sending the rider flying.

Emily's backseat airbag deployed and her face was bruised from the impact. We're told she's also dealing with neck, ear and shoulder pain.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist took the worst of it -- we're told he was taken to a hospital with a possible broken leg. Cops quickly determined he rider caused the crash.

Sears tells us she's not planning on taking any legal action against the man, at least for now.