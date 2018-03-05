Oscar De La Hoya Changes Tune on Floyd, 'Can Do Well' in UFC

Oscar De La Hoya I Changed My Mind ... Floyd Wouldn't Get Wrecked in UFC

EXCLUSIVE

Just a month ago, Oscar De La Hoya told us Floyd Mayweather would get strangled unconscious in 10 SECONDS in a UFC fight.

But now, Oscar's pullin' a 180 -- telling us he truly believes Floyd "can do well" if he steps inside the Octagon.

Don't get it twisted -- Oscar hasn't forgotten about the Floyd-Conor McGregor "circus" pulling attention off the first Canelo vs. GGG fight ... but it seems like he's turned a new leaf with Canelo-GGG 2 taking center stage on May 5.

"I wish him all the best," De La Hoya told TMZ Sports. "If a boxer, and one of my colleagues, is gonna go inside the cage, I obviously have to go and support Floyd."

Just as long as it's after May -- right, Oscar?