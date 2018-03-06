Heather Locklear Cops Search Home for Gun While She's in Medical Treatment Facility

Police descended on Heather Locklear's home Tuesday looking for a gun ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, police went to Heather's Thousand Oaks home armed with a search warrant and went inside the house and looked for the weapon for several hours.

We're told what triggered the search warrant ... law enforcement sources say when Heather was arrested last week for felony domestic violence against her boyfriend, she told cops, "If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you."

We're told, during the police investigation, they discovered Heather had a handgun registered to her name. We're told she got the handgun in 1985.

Cops did not find the weapon and we're told they are now re-grouping to determine their next move.

As for Heather ... she wasn't home during the search. We're told she is currently in a medical treatment facility. Sources tell us Heather was extremely intoxicated at the time of her arrest.