Quavo Seems to Be Off the Hook in Alleged Jewelry Beating Case

EXCLUSIVE

Quavo appears to be nearing a light at the end of the tunnel after he allegedly beat down a famous jeweler ... 'cause we're told the case is going nowhere fast.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the investigation into whether Quavo attacked Eric the Jeweler after the Grammys has stalled because the alleged victim has stopped cooperating with police.

We broke the story ... Eric initially told the NYPD that Quavo and another man jumped him at a Grammys after-party when Eric started talking smack about an alleged $10k debt Quavo owed him for some jewelry he'd provided. He also said his chain went missing afterward.

Can't say we're all that surprised. As we reported ... Quavo and Eric buried the hatchet this weekend, and Quavo apparently paid whatever money was owed. Skrt, skrt ...