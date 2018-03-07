Oscar Theft Case I'm Praying Terry Through This Mess ... Says Suspect's Rabbi

Accused Oscar Thief's Spiritual Adviser Says His Story Reflects Society

The man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar has quite the support system -- including his rabbi, who says the arrest is more about society than a guy allegedly making off with someone's trophy.

Terry Bryant's arraignment was postponed Wednesday morning, but his attorney, Daniel Brookman, held a news conference outside court, where -- no offense, counselor -- rabbi Naomi Levy stole the show.

Levy told reporters Bryant's "story" served as a commentary on our society and its "obsession with its 15 minutes of fame." Hard to figure what the hell she meant ... especially considering the new video showing Bryant brandishing Frances' Oscar Sunday night, as he exited the Governors Ball!

Bryant's attorney said his client will enter a not guilty plea once he gets in front of the judge -- which we're now hearing should happen late Wednesday or Thursday.