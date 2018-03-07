TMZ

Paige VanZant Guarantees UFC Return In 6 Months ... I'm Still a Contender!

3/7/2018 3:45 PM PST

EXCLUSIVE

She's still nursing a broken arm -- but Paige VanZant says she'll be healed up and ready to knock people out again in 6 MONTHS. 

"I know I'll have a fight in 6 months and that's guaranteed," Paige told us on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1). 

Paige even showed off her scars from the surgery -- where she got a titanium plate and 7 screws -- to repair the broken arm she suffered in her UFC Fight Night 124 loss to Jessica-Rose Clark

Paige says she doesn't have an opponent in mind for her comeback -- but feels she's still in a title contention spot in the 125-pound division. 

"So, we'll just pick somebody from the list and take 'em out!" 

Paige was joined on the show by her fiance, Austin Vanderford -- who's also a pro MMA fighter -- and the two explained what it's like to train (and trade punches) with your significant other! 

