Akon Balls Up Smokin' Bikini Babes in 1-Man Slam Dunk Sesh

Here's Akon having more fun hooping than any of us ever will -- holding court with a SQUAD of hot chicks in bikinis and heels!!!

From the jump, you can tell Akon's not playin' ... showing off some serious lift as he posterizes his opponent in a green bikini thong. Nice D, young lady.

Not sure if that rim's regulation -- but either way, seems like the video vixens were impressed with the popstar's ups.

In case you're wondering why this went down -- the woman who shot the video, ATL-based casting director Lala Means, says "the girls thought they could beat Akon on the court."

Clearly, Akon thought different. Boom shakalaka!!!