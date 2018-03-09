TMZ

Akon Balls Up Smokin' Bikini Babes ... You're So Booty-Fuuul

3/9/2018 2:02 PM PST

Akon Balls Up Smokin' Bikini Babes in 1-Man Slam Dunk Sesh

Here's Akon having more fun hooping than any of us ever will -- holding court with a SQUAD of hot chicks in bikinis and heels!!!

From the jump, you can tell Akon's not playin' ... showing off some serious lift as he posterizes his opponent in a green bikini thong. Nice D, young lady.

Not sure if that rim's regulation -- but either way, seems like the video vixens were impressed with the popstar's ups. 

In case you're wondering why this went down -- the woman who shot the video, ATL-based casting director Lala Means, says "the girls thought they could beat Akon on the court."

Clearly, Akon thought different. Boom shakalaka!!!

