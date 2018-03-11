'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Would Buy and Sell Back Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang Album

'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John I'd Cop Shkreli's Wu-Tang Album ... & Then Make You Buy It!

One of the investors on "Shark Tank" says he'd shell out the dough to buy Martin Shkreli's rare Wu-Tang Clan album now that he's going to jail ... but there's a catch.

Our camera guy ran into Fubu founder Daymond John, who tells us he'd absolutely be willing to drop $2 million Wu-Tang album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" -- but wouldn't just sit on it like Shkreli did ... he'd make his money back by selling it to the public.

It's a smart business move -- the guy's on 'ST' after all -- but the record might not even be up for grabs in the long run. The feds say they'll seize Shkreli's property if he can't pay his victims restitution on the heels of a 7-year prison sentence in his securities fraud case.

One last thing ... you'll never guess which of the other 'Tank' investors are down with the Wu. It ain't who you might think.