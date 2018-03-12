Stormy Daniels Motorboatin' Is Great Again ... Trump Can't Stop This!!!

Stormy Daniels Lets Strip Club Fans Get Up Close and Personal

EXCLUSIVE

Stormy Daniels isn't about to let President Trump stop her mission to make America horny again ... just ask the guy who was nearly suffocated this weekend by the ex-porn star's boobs.

We got this video of Stormy's appearance at Solid Gold strip club in Pompano Beach, FL -- where she pulled some classic stripper moves, including letting one customer motorboat her chest. Far as we can tell ... the older gentleman survived the encounter.

Trump's nemesis was completely nude during her appearance, although she made a solid attempt at completely covering her chest with the cash fans threw onstage.

Stormy's still fighting to get her "hush" agreement with the Prez tossed, so she can open up ... with a "60 Minutes" interview she's already shot with Anderson Cooper. She could also score a book deal.

For now, she's staying abreast of the strip club biz ... and making a killing.