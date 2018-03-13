TMZ

3/13/2018 10:12 AM PDT

Clippers' Danilo Gallinari: Add LeBron? Nah, I Like My Teammates

EXCLUSIVE

Guess not everyone's obsessed about teaming up with LeBron this offseason -- at least, not Danilo Gallinari.

We got the Clippers star up in the Bev Hills ... and asked him if he thought Bron might pull a fast one and ditch the Lakers for L.A.'s other hoops squad this summer.

Danilo wasn't so sure about that -- but when we asked if he'd even want the King ballin' with him on the Clips, Gallo didn't mince words.

"I like the teammates that I got now. I like the team that we got now."

Ouch. Somebody go check on Doc Rivers ...

