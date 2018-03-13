Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Wrapped Up on 'Sharknado' Shoot ... With Hot & Steamy Kiss

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Make Out on 'Sharknado' TV Spot Set

Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, aren't letting a couple police visits and a possible mental breakdown ruin their love life, especially when cameras are rolling.

Tori and Dean were spotted filming a scene Monday in Malibu for what we're told is a 'Sharknado' TV spot -- perhaps as a teaser for 'Sharknado 6,' which comes out this summer.

Aside from shooting off a fake laser gun with Tara Reid, Ian Ziering and Vivica A. Fox ... Tori and Dean got recorded doing a smokin' hot makeout sesh scene in front of a trailer.

The smooch seems to be a good sign all's well in the McDermott/Spelling household. He did just call cops twice this month to check on Tori ... once for what he called a mental breakdown and another after Tori apparently took off with one of their 7 kids.

And here's more possible good news ... it appears Tori and Dean might be in the next 'Sharknado' movie. Tori also just got tied to a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot.