NY Gov. Cuomo Calls Out D.A. Over 2015 Weinstein Sting

NY Gov. Cuomo Wants Investigation into 2015 Harvey Weinstein Case

Harvey Weinstein skated after NYPD recorded him asking a model to watch him shower -- and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to know why.

Gov. Cuomo is directing the state's Attorney General to review how Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. handled the 2015 sting operation ... where cops wired a model named Ambra Battilana, who claims Weinstein groped her breasts during a business meeting.

On the recording, first obtained by the New Yorker, Weinstein refers to the alleged groping, saying, "I'm used to that" ... and then begs her to come into his room. She refused, and he got pissed. Despite the recording, Weinstein was not charged. The D.A. said "the audio was insufficient to prove a crime."

The Governor says, "It is of great concern that sexual assault cases have not been pursued with full vigor by our criminal justice system."