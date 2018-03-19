Kevin Hart Mostly Fails at Dunking Off a Trampoline

Kevin Hart Mostly Fails at Trampoline Dunks

Here's the latest edition of "Kevin Hart vs. Height" ... where the the actor/comedian struggles to slam dunk even though he's got a trampoline as his launchpad!

Kevin's attempted dunk sesh went down at one of the Sky Zones around L.A. over the weekend ... where it looks like the Hart fam was out celebrating the 13th birthday of his daughter, Heaven.

KH didn't want the kiddos to have all the fun, so he stepped up to the glow-in-the-dark Sky Slam ... and repeatedly got knocked on his ass while his wife, Eniko, yucked it up.

But, Kev didn't let the verticality shaming get him down ... and eventually got up for a 2-handed jam!!

Hart of a champion.