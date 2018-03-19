Trey Songz Turns Himself in for Allegedly Hitting Woman

Trey Songz Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Trey Songz surrendered to LAPD to face a felony domestic violence charge early Monday morning ... TMZ has learned.

The singer turned himself in, with his attorney Shawn Holley, for the alleged incident involving a woman he was out with in L.A. last month during NBA All-Star weekend. He was booked at 6 AM, and released shortly after 8 AM. He posted a $50,000 bond.

Songz is accused of hitting Andrea Buera at a Hollywood Hills party. She claims he was upset because she was talking to another man.

Right around the time he surrendered, Songz tweeted, "I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone's personal gain."

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

We're told Holley made her case to the arresting detectives that Buera's story is filled with inconsistencies.