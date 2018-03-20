Desiigner Off the Hook in Alleged Penis Exposure Case

Desiigner's Exposure Case Off the Hook D*** Pics Inconclusive

Desiigner won't have to answer for allegedly flashing a NYC motorist -- 'cause the cameras that were in position to capture his penis simply weren't close enough ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us that detectives on Desiigner's exposure case from last month received the video they wanted from surrounding buildings, where the rapper allegedly exposed himself to someone on the street after an apparent road rage run-in.

Thing is, we're told that footage wasn't any help to cops ... 'cause it was shot from way too far away. Sources say the people in the video looked like ants on camera, and it's impossible to tell if Desiigner actually exposed himself.

Desiigner ain’t playing in traffic pic.twitter.com/MrsgobJ8wo — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 27, 2018

Another factor that helped out Desiigner ... the OG video of the incident never showed a clear shot of exposed genitalia, and the alleged victim never came forward to cooperate with the investigation after leaving the scene.

In other words, the winning defense ... not my penis.

As one source put it to us ... "Looks like Desiigner will skate on this one." BDRRRAAPP!