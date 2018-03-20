Milton Bradley Charged w/ Battery Allegedly Beat Wife

Milton Bradley Charged with Battery, Allegedly Beat Up Wife

EXCLUSIVE

Milton Bradley's in trouble with the law -- charged with battery -- for allegedly beating up a woman he's married to once again ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... cops were called to Bradley's L.A. home back in January. When they arrived, his wife told them Bradley roughed her up during an argument ... before fleeing the scene.

Officials investigated ... and the L.A. City Attorney decided to charge the ex-MLB All-Star with battery on a spouse -- a misdemeanor. If convicted, M.B. could face up to a year in jail ... and a fine.

FYI -- this ain't Bradley's 1st brush with the law ... he spent 15 months behind bars after he was convicted of beating up his previous wife.

Bradley is due in court mid-April.