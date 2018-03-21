Logic Pulled Plug on Marriage ... And There's a Prenup

Logic Pulled Plug on Marriage, Has Prenup with Estranged Wife

Logic had a compelling reason for wanting to get a divorce ... he sat his wife down and told her he was happier single than married.

Sources close to the former couple tell us ... the rapper became very distant from Jessica Andrea after the success of his track "1-800-273-8255" in late 2017, and started spending much less time at home.

We're told shortly after the couple appeared at the Grammys together in January, Jessica came home and was surprised to find Logic waiting for her ... to tell her he wanted a divorce.

Our sources say he told her the main reason for wanting to split was he "just wanted to be single" ... and she was shocked and devastated.

We're told Logic and Jessica have a prenup, which entitles her to a payout yet to be determined ... but she won't get their house or car. She's no longer living with him and has moved in with a family member.

As we reported ... the 2 issued a joint statement about their breakup Tuesday, insisting there's no bad blood between them.

We'll see if it stays that way.