Ben Simmons and Tinashe Cozy Up After 76ers Game

Give Ben Simmons ﻿the Rookie of the Year award RIGHT NOW ... 'cause the NBA star has finally gone Instagram official with smokin' hot pop singer Tinashe!!

As we previously reported, the "No Drama" singer told us earlier this month that Simmons was her "little boo thang." Things appear to have heated up since then ... with the couple posting identical pics on IG.

Simmons -- who's averaging damn near a triple-double this season -- captioned his romantic pic with the clever line "This is a dime I can’t pass."

But the winning didn't stop for the 21-year-old phenom ... Philly ended up beating up on the Grizzlies, too, and his Sixers are now tied for the 4th spot in the East!!

Don't turn it over, Ben.