Giannis Antetokounmpo Describes Hustling As A Kid To Feed Family

Greek Freak on '60 Minutes' I Hustled Hard as a Small Child ... to Help Feed My Family

Long before he was a $100-million NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was just another kid peddling goods on the streets of Athens to help put food on the table.

The Greek Freak spoke candidly on his childhood in poverty Sunday on "60 Minutes" ... describing his daily grind before he found basketball.

"We used to sell glasses, watches, CDs, DVDs. I was the best (salesman)," Giannis said. "I didn't give up ... and I was cute, too. I was young."

Giannis' parents left Nigeria for a better life before he was born ... but he says life was tough for them growing up -- all living in the same room and often going hungry.

But Giannis says their struggle could never break his spirit -- and credits that mentality with becoming of the top ballers in the NBA.

"You know, it was tough. We didn't have a lot of money. But we had a lot of happiness."