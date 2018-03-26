TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Johnny Manziel Cop My Spring League Jersey!!

3/26/2018 10:01 AM PDT

Johnny Manziel Selling Spring League Jerseys on Comeback SZN Site

Breaking News

Johnny Manziel's Comeback SZN is just days from hitting the football field ... so naturally, the ex-Cleveland Browns QB stocked his clothing website with some fresh, new Spring League merch!!

FYI -- Johnny Football's been selling clothes on his website while working to get back into football. With the Spring League kicking off on March 28, Manziel added a few items -- including a #2 jersey -- for his fans following every step of his journey.

The jersey goes for $70 if you don't want it signed ... and an autographed version will set you back another $30.

Money Manziel never left.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web