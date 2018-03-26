Johnny Manziel Cop My Spring League Jersey!!

Johnny Manziel Selling Spring League Jerseys on Comeback SZN Site

Johnny Manziel's Comeback SZN is just days from hitting the football field ... so naturally, the ex-Cleveland Browns QB stocked his clothing website with some fresh, new Spring League merch!!

FYI -- Johnny Football's been selling clothes on his website while working to get back into football. With the Spring League kicking off on March 28, Manziel added a few items -- including a #2 jersey -- for his fans following every step of his journey.

The jersey goes for $70 if you don't want it signed ... and an autographed version will set you back another $30.

Money Manziel never left.