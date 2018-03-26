Johnny Manziel Selling Spring League Jerseys on Comeback SZN Site

Breaking News
Johnny Manziel's Comeback SZN is just days from hitting the football field ... so naturally, the ex-Cleveland Browns QB stocked his clothing website with some fresh, new Spring League merch!!
FYI -- Johnny Football's been selling clothes on his website while working to get back into football. With the Spring League kicking off on March 28, Manziel added a few items -- including a #2 jersey -- for his fans following every step of his journey.
The jersey goes for $70 if you don't want it signed ... and an autographed version will set you back another $30.
Money Manziel never left.