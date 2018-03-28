Kyle Richards Says Paris Hilton Should Get a Prenup

Kyle Richards Hell Yes, Paris Needs a Prenup!!!

Kyle Richards is relieved Paris Hilton found her $2 million engagement ring -- but she's even more emphatic about her niece protecting her fortune when she walks down the aisle.

We got the 'Real Housewives' star Tuesday night leaving Craig's in WeHo and asked what she thought about Paris almost losing her expensive bling while partying. Kyle says she told Paris about taking care of that hardware -- she offered a permanent solution.

We also asked if Paris should get a prenup with Chris Zylka -- which her dad, Rick Hilton, seemed to advocate this past weekend. Kyle's very blunt here, and all signs point to the happy couple signing before they say 'I do.'