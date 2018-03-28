Paul Pierce LiAngelo Ball Has 'A Good Shot' ... of Being Drafted This Year

Paul Pierce Says LiAngelo Ball Has 'A Good Shot' of Being Drafted

EXCLUSIVE

LiAngelo Ball's NBA career has it's first big-time supporter -- future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, who says he thinks LiAngelo has "a good shot" to get drafted into the league.

Ball's agent just announced his intention to declare for this year's draft, and the questions began immediately ... would 1 year of playing ball in Lithuania be enough for 'Gelo to get his name called?

We got Pierce out in Calabasas and tossed the question at him, and he's saying there's MORE than a chance.

"I think he got a good shot man, you know. I hope all the Ball brothers make it to the league," Pierce told TMZ Sports.

Gelo's shot is probably a little better now, since he dropped 72 FREAKIN' POINTS on the day he announced he was declaring ... even though it was against a Chinese Basketball Association youth squad.

BTW ... Pierce was leaving the grocery store and told us he's down to fade anyone on the grill. So if you want smoke, (literally) hit him up.