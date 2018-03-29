Deontay Wilder Says Anthony Joshua Won't Face Him Like a Man

Deontay Wilder Joshua Won't Face Me Like a Man ... Restraining Order?!

Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua's so scared to meet him face to face, he's doing everything he can to prevent an in-ring confrontation after his fight vs. Joseph Parker -- including threatening a restraining order!!

At least, that's what Deontay's hearing.

Wilder says AJ was also planning on beefin' up security at the arena ... so he ain't even gonna bother making the trip out to Principality Stadium in Wales for Joshua vs. Parker.

"I'm starting to hear about restraining orders and all this stuff ... I don't think they want this fight," Deontay tells TMZ Sports.

Willder says it sucks they can't square up after Joshua presumably beats the brakes off Parker ... 'cause it'd be the perfect opportunity to promote their heavyweight grudge match.

Deontay wants his fans to know he's sorry ... but promises DW vs. AJ is a matter of when, not if.