Dana White Says Canelo-GGG Fight Will Happen, 'There's Too Much Money Involved'

Canelo Alvarez is suspended, but his rematch with Gennady Golovkin -- only 36 days away -- will go on, according to Dana White ... 'cause there's too much damn money on the line.

We saw Dana in L.A. and asked him about the most anticipated rematch in boxing ... and whether there's any shot in hell the fight happens May 5.

Remember ... Canelo was temporarily suspended after twice testing positive for a banned substance (he blamed contaminated beef). This week, the Nevada State Athletic Commission hit the champ with a formal complaint -- meaning he is facing a year suspension.

Still, Dana believes the almighty dollar will prevail, and come Cinco de Mayo, Canelo and GGG will fight.

"Yeah, I think it will. There's too much money involved."

Don't refund that ticket just yet.