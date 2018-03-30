Master P's Son Mercy I Could Cook LeBron Jr. ... I Put No One Over Me

Master P's Son Mercy Says He Could Take LeBron James Jr. in Hoops

Master P's kid Mercy says he isn't scared of ANY young baller in his age range ... even the much hyped LeBron James Jr., telling TMZ Sports he thinks he could take LBJJR down.

We got P, Mercy and star high-school hooper Hercy out in L.A. ... and talked to the kids about their basketball skills 'cause both of them are super highly ranked for their age range.

Hercy told us he's looking at colleges, with big schools like USC already offering him.

Mercy seemed to have his sights set on his peers, saying he isn't scared of anyone in his his age (he's 12) or even older, including LeBron's son.

"I'm not gonna put myself under anyone else, but he's good, I watch him."

Of course, we had to (full-court) press him ... and of course, he had to keep it real, saying he thinks he can handle Bronny -- an Internet legend -- if it ever came down to it.

We got videos of both of the kids, and while we'd never pit middle school athletes against each other, we gotta ask the question ... if you're picking up for your squad, who you got?