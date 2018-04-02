Ex-NFLer Anthony 'Spice' Adams Punks His Kids with April Fools' Egg Hunt

Ex-NFLer Anthony 'Spice' Adams April Fools' Easter Egg Hunt ... Sorry, Kiddos!!

NFL linebacker turned "Ballers" actor Anthony "Spice" Adams ﻿pulled out one of the coldest April Fools' pranks we've ever seen -- sending his own kids on a FAKE Easter egg hunt!

It's heartless, but also hilarious ... and we still can't decide whether it's OK to laugh.

In the video, Spice describes his devious plot before bustin' up in laughter ... and sending his kids on the pointless search through their backyard.

You'd think he'd let them in on the joke after a couple minutes ... but it seems like he let his 4 youngins loose for A LOT longer.

Happy April Fools' Day??