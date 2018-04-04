Minnie Driver How Do You Like Them Apples? My Border War's Over!!!

Minnie Driver Settles Infamous Neighbor War Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE

Minnie Driver's years-long war with her neighbor has finally come to an end ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs ... Minnie and her neighbor, Daniel Perelmutter, reached a settlement in their heated dispute over their property line. Although they've reached a truce, the terms of their peace agreement are not included in the docs. Translation: If money changed hands, they ain't saying.

We've chronicled their battles since 2015. Highlights include Minnie claiming Daniel blew cigar smoke in her children's faces and told her to "f*** off and die" -- and Daniel suing Minnie for chucking baby food jars filled with paint at his house. She also got a restraining order against him.

Cops had to get involved in 2016 to break up a shouting match between them.

Daniel once told us he'd like to see a movie about their war, but after all this time ... we're guessing he'd settle for a picket fence.