TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Johnny Manziel Lookin' Sharp At Spring League Practice

4/5/2018 9:21 AM PDT

Johnny Manziel's Spring League Practice Highlights, Looks Sharp

Breaking News

Johnny Manziel was killin' it at Spring League practice on Wednesday -- throwing strikes, reading defenses and impressing coaches and teammates ... and TMZ Sports has the video. 

Manziel's "Team South" was practicing in Austin, Texas for their league opener on Saturday -- and he definitely looked like he belonged out there with some very talented teammates. 

Among the players on Manziel's team -- Ben Tate, former 2nd round draft pick who played for the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. 

His tight end is Chase Ford -- former Miami Hurricanes TE who played for the Minnesota Vikings. One of his WRs is former Baylor All-American Antwan Goodley

Manziel will have 2 games to showcase his skills for NFL scouts -- hoping a pro team will take a chance on him for the 2018 season. 

Stay tuned ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web