Lonzo Ball Says Girlfriend Denise Garcia is Having a Baby Girl

Lady Baller Alert ... Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend are having a baby girl!!

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Zo's H.S. sweetheart Denise Garcia is pregnant with a Baby Baller. Zo talked with Mike Trudell about his kid on the way on Thursday, revealing the baby is due July 16.

We're told the pregnancy is going well and the baby is looking healthy. Denise's family is excited to meet the baby. Zo says adding a girl to the BBB empire is gonna be a big change.

"It’s crazy. My whole family is all boys. We only have like two girls in the whole family," Ball says. "It’s just my mom and her mom. My dad has five brothers (and two sisters), I have my two brothers (obviously). All boys."

