Meek Mill Gets Prison Visit from 76ers Star Rookies

Meek Mill got some surprise visitors in prison this week -- Philadelphia 76ers stars Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin organized the visit ... hoping Meek could provide some inspiration for the rookie stars so they can make a push for the NBA playoffs. Rubin's been a huge supporter of Meek while he's been locked up, visiting often and bringing along other players, like Joel Embiid.

One source with knowledge of the situation tells us ... "the conversation was very positive and Meek's spirits are still high. He is also proud of the 76ers."

Meek also dished out some "words of wisdom" for the guys.

Remember, Meek also received a ton of support and love from the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl run -- so, maybe he's the key to success?!

Stay tuned ...