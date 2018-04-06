Brooke Burke Divorcing David Charvet

Brooke Burke is calling it quits with former "Baywatch" star David Charvet ... TMZ has learned.

Brooke filed for divorce in L.A. County on Friday, pulling the plug on their nearly 7-year marriage.

The couple had 2 kids together -- a boy and a girl -- who are now 10 and 11 years old. Brooke also has 2 children from a previous relationship.

David and Brooke had an island wedding in St. Barts in August, 2011. The couple started dating in 2005 and got engaged in 2006, around the same time Brooke announced that she was pregnant.

They had some major stress in 2015 when they had a neighborhood war with 'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss that included a feud over the couple's German Shepherds.

Story developing ...