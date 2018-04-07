Bruce Buffer KO's TMZ Host In UFC 223 Name Game

Bruce Buffer slays the mic every time he steps inside the Octagon ... but can the legendary UFC announcer deliver when ya put him on the spot?!

We put that to the test earlier this week when our guy, Michael J. Babcock, tossed Buff all the craziest names of fighters competing at UFC 223 on Saturday.

Bruce CRUSHED it -- nailing ridiculous tongue-twisters from Karolina Kowalkiewicz to Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Khabib Nurmagomedov ﻿... and belting 'em out with extra sauce!!

Buff's pipes are so money, international EDM superstar Steve Aoki just released a track (and music video) paying tribute to his iconic catch-phrase, "It's time."

BB gave us the inside scoop on how it came together ... and the wild video call he got from Aoki once he produced the track!