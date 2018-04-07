Usain Bolt Bump & Grind With Insanely Hot Model ... Pass Is Still Valid?

Usain Bolt Grinds On Hot IG Model Zahra Elise

Exclusive Details

Here's a video that makes us wonder if Usain Bolt's "pass" from his GF is still valid ... the Jamaican sprinter is grinding up on one of the hottest women on earth.

The lady's name is Zahra Elise, and she has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram because of her incredible, natural gifts and the fact that she's a "Wild 'N Out" girl/video model.

Bolt and Zahra are apparently cool, because there's video of the two grinding on each other down in the Caribbean recently with a caption on it that reads "Missed you too." (She posted it).

Of course, we know Bolt has a longtime GF, Kasi Bennett, but we also know that she doesn't seem to mind UB gettin' his dagger game (dancing) on with the ladies in the club ... THE GRIND PASS.

BTW ... we reached out to Zahra -- she says they're just friends, anyway ... and you're just about to look at the gallery of her below.